Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Trading Down 8.2 %
OTCMKTS:TGGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.