Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating) traded down 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.