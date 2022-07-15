Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) Short Interest Update

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 1,333.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

OTCMKTS:THST opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Truett-Hurst has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

