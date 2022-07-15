UBS Group Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.
NYSE:AEO opened at $11.59 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.
In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $374,225 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000.
About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
