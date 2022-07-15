UBS Group Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.59 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $374,225 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

