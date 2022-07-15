UniLayer 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $216,452.00 (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $216,452.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,530,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

