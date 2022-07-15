United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 33,125 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

