United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

GILD opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

