United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

UDIRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($45.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($36.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

