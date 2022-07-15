United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.83-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.90.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 53,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,793,604. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $523,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.