United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2022

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.83-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.90.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 53,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,793,604. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $523,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

