UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.30). 14,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 72,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Thursday.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.53. The stock has a market cap of £99.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,112.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

In other news, insider Graham Screawn sold 61,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.55), for a total value of £79,393.60 ($94,426.26). Also, insider Chris Dent purchased 12,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £20,018.10 ($23,808.40).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.