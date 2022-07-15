USDX [Lighthouse] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $54,975.50 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013905 BTC.
- USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.
- Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars.
