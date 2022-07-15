Validity Market Capitalization Hits $7.53 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Validity has a total market cap of $7.53 million and $441,391.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00007879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,621,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,610,008 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars.

