Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $185.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.60.

