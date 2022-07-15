Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,735. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.