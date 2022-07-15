Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 90,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 36,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

