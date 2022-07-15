VIG (VIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $754,079.30

VIG (VIG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, VIG has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $754,079.30 and approximately $504.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,558,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling VIG

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

