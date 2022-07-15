Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.12. 1,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

Hedge Fund Activity

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.79% of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

