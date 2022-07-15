Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.69. 486,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 180.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

