Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the June 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 153,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,113. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,657,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

