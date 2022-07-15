Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the June 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE HIX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 153,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,113. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
