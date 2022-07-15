Whitecap Resources (WCP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP):

6/30/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

6/29/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$8.28 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,660,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,020,849.30. Also, Director Mary-Jo Case bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,708.05. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,600 shares of company stock worth $641,758.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

