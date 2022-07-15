Wilder World (WILD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.71 Million

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,201,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

