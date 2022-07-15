WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $2.13 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,907.63 or 1.00082127 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

