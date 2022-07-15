Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,571 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 276,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.5% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 210,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $141.90 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $158.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

