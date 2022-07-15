Xcel Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.16 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000. Prudential Financial makes up about 1.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

