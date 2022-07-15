Xcel Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 77,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

H&R Block Institutional Buying and Selling

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after buying an additional 262,017 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after buying an additional 1,406,182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 926,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 79,640 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 893,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

