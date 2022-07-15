xSigma (SIG) Market Capitalization Achieves $139,315.87

xSigma (SIG) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, xSigma has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. xSigma has a market cap of $139,315.87 and $2,676.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xSigma Coin Profile

SIG is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 15,153,077 coins and its circulating supply is 10,390,315 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5.

Buying and Selling xSigma

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

