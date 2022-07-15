Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 395 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 118,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.3 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.12. 514,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,451,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

