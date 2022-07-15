Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) versus LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Critical Comparison

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) and Zhong Yang Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get LPL Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LPL Financial and Zhong Yang Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Zhong Yang Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

LPL Financial presently has a consensus target price of $230.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.50%. Given LPL Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LPL Financial and Zhong Yang Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial $7.72 billion 1.79 $459.87 million $5.68 30.38 Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Zhong Yang Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares LPL Financial and Zhong Yang Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial 5.74% 35.82% 7.71% Zhong Yang Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of LPL Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of LPL Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Zhong Yang Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers money market programs; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers consultancy and escrow agency, currency exchange, structured note subscriber, and margin financing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.