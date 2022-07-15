Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) Lowered to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 4.40 target price on the stock.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance

Shares of ZLIOF stock opened at 0.53 on Friday.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.