10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.86.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of TXG opened at $35.90 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $191.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,452,000 after buying an additional 211,948 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 197,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 120,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.