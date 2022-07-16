143,023 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $21,624,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,416,000 after buying an additional 172,734 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 3.4 %

TROW stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.94. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

