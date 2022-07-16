1,452 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 289,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $156.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.81.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.54.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

