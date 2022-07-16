3,850 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. CME Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $2,701,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 49,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.20.

CME Group stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.09 and its 200 day moving average is $222.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

