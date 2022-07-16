3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut 3M from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.23.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $130.13 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.54.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

