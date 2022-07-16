88mph 1-Day Volume Hits $53,903.00 (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00012112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $1.20 million and $53,903.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.67 or 0.99992526 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.