8PAY Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $459,945.30 and approximately $39,554.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00047315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001866 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

