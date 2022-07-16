abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.79) to GBX 210 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.22) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut abrdn from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, abrdn has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.00.

abrdn stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

