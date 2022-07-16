abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 178.57 ($2.12).

ABDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 195 ($2.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of abrdn to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.50) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 175 ($2.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.22) to GBX 225 ($2.68) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 153.75 ($1.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 334.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11. abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 148.75 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.57).

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

