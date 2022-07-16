Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) & Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absci and Starpharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Absci alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 65.66 -$100.96 million ($3.33) -1.02 Starpharma $1.61 million 115.42 -$14.74 million N/A N/A

Starpharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Absci and Starpharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Absci presently has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 503.55%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Starpharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Starpharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,633.14% -36.19% -22.99% Starpharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Starpharma beats Absci on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Starpharma

(Get Rating)

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray. In addition, the company develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase II clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer; oncology programs, such as DEP radiopharmaceuticals, DEP HER-2 ADC, and DEP gemcitabine; DEP non-oncology candidates; and DEP AZD0466, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat haematological tumours. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.