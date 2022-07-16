Abyss Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 5% against the dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $172,545.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

