Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Cigna by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Cigna by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.68.

Cigna Stock Up 3.5 %

CI opened at $274.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.71. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,825 shares of company stock worth $38,452,803 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

