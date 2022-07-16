Addison Advisors LLC Buys 1,234 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 3.3 %

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

