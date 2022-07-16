Addison Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSE:NVO opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $87.19 and a one year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

