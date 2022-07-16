Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.