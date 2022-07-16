Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $980,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after buying an additional 300,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,752,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

