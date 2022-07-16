Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

