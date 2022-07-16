AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AGCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 599.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.