Aion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.03 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Aion has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and $4.03 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,306.86 or 1.00000681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00210198 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00261436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00109213 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004330 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.