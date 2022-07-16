Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $225.20 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.