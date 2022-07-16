Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $94.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $68,194,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

